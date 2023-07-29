SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A break from the heat and eventually humidity for Central New York this weekend. Details below…

This weekend a 50/50 split

We will have some scattered showers and thunderstorms to contend with on Saturday. It won’t be a day-long washout, however, with some dry time and partial sunshine still in the mix. A frontal system is moving through midday and early afternoon and that seems to be the most likely time for showers and storms. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky and on the Live Doppler 9 app.

At this point, the threat for severe weather is low. However, any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, as well as gusty winds.

The highlight of Harborfest in Oswego, the fireworks show, comes Saturday evening and it looks like the weather cooperates. Showers should be out of the region before sunset and temperatures are in the 70s.

When does it cool down?

Our temperatures start to back off over the weekend. Even with a good deal of sunshine we expect temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday. More importantly, the dew points drop into the 50s to close out the weekend which will feel very refreshing! Sunday certainly looks to be the pick day for anything you may have planned outdoors this weekend.

It looks like this change to cooler and less humid air is going to last for a while. There is a cold front coming through on Monday with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. In the wake of this front is another pleasant air mass taking us into the middle of next week and the beginning of August.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.