SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Much of this week features unsettled weather at times and seasonable temperatures for mid-August standards. Find out how much rain versus dry time we will see below…

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Showers continue to diminish overnight here is Central New York. There could be some fog in parts of the region that saw heavy rain earlier Tuesday.

Temperatures end up close to 60 which is typical for mid August.

WEDNESDAY:

The weather remains a bit unsettled at times Wednesday thanks to an area of low pressure down at the ground and a weak, but broad, area of low pressure aloft over. This means a few scattered showers and storms continue through the middle of the week.

Our computer models continue to keep low pressure at the surface weak and track it just off the New England coast Wednesday. That said, we would expect just scattered showers and a few storms to be around, mainly in the afternoon and early evening, but Wednesday is not washout with a good amount of dry time expected. So, if you are going to be heading outside anytime between about noon and sunset, we would advise you to keep an eye to the sky, radar and have an umbrella nearby.

THURSDAY:

Outside the scattered pop-up showers and storms during the second half of each day Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday should range from the upper 70s to low 80s, and nighttime lows are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s through the period which is “normal” for August in CNY.

END OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure aloft moves out Thursday night and high pressure builds in for the end of the week.

Drier weather looks to emerge with hints at another warmup come the weekend! We could be approaching 90 by Saturday.

Stay tuned for further updates….