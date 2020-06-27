Not rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the Nottingham Class of 2020 from walking the stage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has already created enough challenges for the Class of 2020, and mother nature created even more challenges for the seniors that walked the stage at Nottingham High School earlier on Saturday.

The rain came down on the seniors, but it did not wash away their celebratory spirits as the seniors at Nottingham High School held a socially distanced graduation filled with elbow bumps.

Hear from some of Nottingham’s Class of 2020 and their future plans in the video above.

