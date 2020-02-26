#NotAgainSU, Board of Trustees set to meet Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An official negotiation meeting between #NotAgainSU protesters and members of Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees is set to take place on Wednesday. The student group tweeted out the announcement on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Crouse-Hinds Hall, where several recent student sit-ins have lead to heightened tensions between the school and students.

Students are protesting the administration’s handling of not only the sit-ins, but a string of bias-related incidents on campus spanning from last semester.

