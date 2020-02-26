NotAgainSU, Board of Trustees set to meet Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An official negotiation meeting between #NotAgainSU protesters and members of Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees is set to take place on Wednesday. The student group tweeted out the announcement on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Crouse-Hinds Hall, where several recent student sit-ins have lead to heightened tensions between the school and students.
Students are protesting the administration’s handling of not only the sit-ins, but a string of bias-related incidents on campus spanning from last semester.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Panasonic will stop making solar products at the Tesla plant in Buffalo
- News on the Go: 2/26/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 2/26/20
- Champions Birthdays: 2/26/20
- TechBytes: 2/26/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App