#NotAgainSU protesters block intersection on campus, Syracuse Police respond

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of Syracuse University students with the group #NotAgainSU blocked traffic on the SU Hill late Wednesday afternoon.

It is the latest protest by the group in the wake of multiple racist incidents in and around campus.

The students, who were linking arms, blocked traffic on the intersection of South Crouse Avenue and Waverly Avenue.

Syracuse Police officers were also on scene and they gave warnings out to the protesters.

Students vacated the intersection around 6:45 p.m.

On Wednesday night, SU officials said they held a meeting this afternoon with three protesters and a faculty adviser with external facilitators from Interfaith Works of Central New York.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected