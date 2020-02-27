NotAgainSU protesters block intersection on campus, Syracuse Police respond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of Syracuse University students with the group #NotAgainSU blocked traffic on the SU Hill late Wednesday afternoon.
It is the latest protest by the group in the wake of multiple racist incidents in and around campus.
The students, who were linking arms, blocked traffic on the intersection of South Crouse Avenue and Waverly Avenue.
Syracuse Police officers were also on scene and they gave warnings out to the protesters.
Students vacated the intersection around 6:45 p.m.
On Wednesday night, SU officials said they held a meeting this afternoon with three protesters and a faculty adviser with external facilitators from Interfaith Works of Central New York.
