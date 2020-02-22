NotAgainSU protesters set midnight deadline for SU officials to step down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The clock is ticking as student protesters with the #NotAgainSU moment have set a midnight deadline for several top Syracuse University officials to step down.

#NotAgainSU set a 11:59 pm deadline for SU to commit to demands, which include resignations, the removal of guns from DPS officers, tuition freezes, & release of the names for those who commit bias incidents. Protesters say if no commitment their will be escalations@CitrusTVNews — Ricky ''Reports'' Sayer (@RickyReports) February 22, 2020

On that note, a DPS vehicle is currently blocking the driveway at Chancellor Syverud's house. It was the site of a #NotAgainSU protest last fall. @CitrusTVNews https://t.co/4ACel6WNfZ pic.twitter.com/UMH1nG6avI — Ricky ''Reports'' Sayer (@RickyReports) February 22, 2020

All of this comes as protesters have been occupying Crouse-Hinds Hall on the SU campus since Monday, February 17.

Since last semester, protesters have been calling for Chancellor Kent Syverud and three other top officials to either vacate their officers or be removed by the Board of Trustees.

Otherwise, the students with the movement said that “escalated action will take place.”

