NotAgainSU protesters set midnight deadline for SU officials to step down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The clock is ticking as student protesters with the #NotAgainSU moment have set a midnight deadline for several top Syracuse University officials to step down.

All of this comes as protesters have been occupying Crouse-Hinds Hall on the SU campus since Monday, February 17.

Since last semester, protesters have been calling for Chancellor Kent Syverud and three other top officials to either vacate their officers or be removed by the Board of Trustees.

Otherwise, the students with the movement said that “escalated action will take place.”

