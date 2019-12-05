Nothin’ But A Good Time: 80s hairbands to perform at New Era Field in August

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Make sure to stock up on hair spray and get those leopard spandex tights out of the back of your closet, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett are hitting the road and headed to New Era Field.

The hairband legends are turning the amp up to 11 here in Western New York on August 13, 2020, in a place that’s used to plenty of noise.

Live Nation and New Era Field announced presale tickets start on Tuesday, December 10, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Citi cardmembers.

Tickets will go on-sale for the general public beginning Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.

For tickets and more information, visit Live Nation’s website.