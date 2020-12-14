Notorious CNY kidnapper, rapist John Jamelske up for parole this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s most notorious criminals this week will go before the state parole board to ask for his release from prison.

John Jamelske is serving 18 years to life in prison at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

He pled guilty and was sentenced in July of 2003 for kidnapping.

Police and prosecutors say five girls at different times over 15 years were kidnapped by Jamelske and then held as sex slaves in an underground bunker at his house on Route 92 in DeWitt.

“You’re going to have an 86-year old guy sitting in front of you but you can’t guarantee us he won’t re-offend and you have to punish him for what he’s done. And I think if they let him out on the first time it’s very disrespectful to the five victims,” says Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

In some cases the women were held for years before randomly being freed from the bunker.

Fitzpatrick describes the bunker to NewsChannel 9 as being complete darkness when the entrance was sealed.

“It’s unimaginable, I can’t imagine the terror that went through these people’s minds, and then to have this guy physically abuse them for, as you said earlier, in some cases years,” he says.

The dungeon has been destroyed, the house sold, a civil settlement reached with the victims, but Fitzpatrick wrote to the parole board to keep Jamelske in prison.

He’s not allowed to appear in person but was able to write to the parole board about the possibility of Jamelske being released.

“Very simple question, would you want this guy living in your neighborhood? And the answer is no. The parole board should always ask themselves do I want this guy living in my neighborhood. And if the answer is no, why are you foisting him on the rest of us,” Fitzpatrick says.

The board of parole has two weeks after Jamelske’s interview to render a decision.

If he’s paroled, it would be April at the earliest before he’d get out of prison.