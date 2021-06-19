Nottingham graduates walk the stage at NBT Bank Stadium Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nottingham High School held their graduation ceremony Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium after a senior year disrupted by a pandemic.

Face masks were required, but graduates got to experience a graduation ceremony closer to normal this year, with families in the stands cheering on seniors as they achieved this milestone.

Graduate Henry Zachery said, “it’s a good feeling to kind of move out, especially after you know the long year of COVID and everything. Having so many hardships and struggles, I’m glad to see that you know so many of us were able to make it through and graduate today.”

One father, Abdallah Hamle was very grateful, saying his son would not have had an education in Sudan.

“Today my dream comes true. I’m so happy to see him here. Thank you to the U.S.” he said.