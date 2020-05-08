Nourish New York Food Distribution Day happening Tuesday at NYS Fairgrounds

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is hosting a Nourish New York Food Distribution at the New York State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, May 12.

The food distribution is a part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Nourish New York Initiative. The initiative was launched to provide food banks money to purchase a surplus of food from New York State farms to give to people in need.

The initiative helps feed New Yorkers while supporting New York farmers.

The Central New York Food Bank drive-thru distribution will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the Horticulture Building on the New York State Fairgrounds.

Pre-registration is required. To see if you qualify for assistance and to pre-register click here.