‘Nourish New York’ initiative delivers food and other needed items to hundreds of Central New Yorkers Friday

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fairgrounds’ Orange Lot was packed with cars Friday so families in need were able to get food and other items.

Friday’s event was part of Governor Cuomo’s “Nourish New York” initiative.

The Food Bank of Central New York put on the event, buying more than $2 million in agricultural products from nearly 40 New York farms and producers. 

Organizers told NewsChannel 9 that it’s a win-win for everyone involved. 

Karen Belcher, Executive Director for the Food Bank of Central New York, said, “We’re trying to help the farmers and producers who have lost their market to have access for a distribution point, and it’s also helping the families in need right now.”

Around 1,000 people registered for Friday’s distribution.

If you missed Friday’s event, another food giveaway is happening Saturday at Living Word Church in Syracuse.

