Novelis Inc upgrading operations in Oswego

ATLANTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Novelis Inc, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling will invest approximately $130 million to upgrade its operations in Oswego to meet growing customer demand for sustainable, aluminum flat rolled products, according to a company press release.

“The project enables Novelis to increase hot mill capacity by 124,000 metric tons at the plant, which serves the Can, Automotive and Specialty Products markets, as well as enhance finishing capabilities for automotive sheet,” the press release said.

Officials said the project will enhance energy efficiency at the plant, staying in line with the company’s sustainability goal to reduce energy use by 10% by 2026.

The project will begin in spring 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2024.

