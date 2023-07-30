HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former treasurer for the Hannibal Fire Company stole over $850k from the department over roughly an eight-year period, according to an audit report.

The treasurer, George Parry, volunteered for the department for 60 years and served as the department’s treasurer for decades. Parry left as treasurer in March 2022 when someone new was elected to the position.

In May 2022, Parry admitted to using a department credit card for his own personal benefit. He was suspended, but never faced anymore discipline as he died later that month on May 26.

The Office of the New York State Comptroller then began its audit and found Parry had written unauthorized checks for himself, totaling over $451,000. He also used the company credit card to make 794 personal cash advances, adding up to approximately $334,900,

Parry also made personal purchases with the credit card, using over $62,300 worth of department money.

The audit states Parry was able to get away with this theft since company officials did not review his work or obtain any independent audits of department financial records.

Hannibal Fire Company officials have filed an insurance claim for employee theft, but it is unclear how much money they will recover.