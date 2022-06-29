SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With the help of the Oneida Indian Nation, The Cove at Sylvan Beach held its grand opening on Tuesday, June 28th.

This new lakeside vacation destination is designed for weeklong getaways on Oneida Lake, with each cottage featuring its very own pontoon boat. In fact, that’s even how today’s speakers arrived.

“So much of what makes this region special can be found here at Sylvan Beach, that is why we have made two of the largest investments in the community’s history with the Lake House and The Cove,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO.

“When families arrive here from across the country, they will be able to create treasured memories that further establish Sylvan Beach as a thriving, consistently evolving destination.”

Each cottage at The Cove features its own fire-pit, gas grill, and a full-sized kitchen stocked with all the essentials.

In addition to these world-class amenities, The Cove also features a flagship store and café filled with quick bites, Instagram-worthy sweets, and a literal ton of candy.

The Cove features 70 of these two and three-bedroom cottages around the property, meaning, it is sure to make a significant impact on the local economy.

“We’ve always been known as a summer resort area, and certainly that’s when we get the biggest influx of our clientele and customers and tourists and so forth,” said Richard Sullivan, Mayor of Sylvan Beach.

“However, we’re constantly trying to broaden that season – and with The Cove being here now I think that it’s only going to enhance our situation.”

And if you are just looking to get away for the day, they also offer daily rentals of their canoes, paddle boards, bikes, fishing gear, and more.

Cottage rentals will be open this summer and fall, with these guests being the very first to experience the new property.