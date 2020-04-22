NSEA holds pop-up food bank

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since school buildings closed because of coronavirus, school districts in Central New York have been providing meals for the kids and their families who can’t go without.

On top of the North Syracuse Central School District’s grab and go services, which are offered Monday through Thursday, the North Syracuse Education Association has come up with another strategy.

Those at NSEA have been raising thousands of dollars and working with Anna’s Pantry in Cicero to host a food pop-up for families in need every two weeks, based on their supply. On Tuesday, they held one of those pop-ups and cars were lining the streets within minutes of the start of the event.

Teachers and teaching assistants volunteer their time and money to get there early for the food shipments, sorting the food out in bags to give to families. The bags are full of frozen meats, pasta, vegetables, fruits, and snacks. Much of it is bought from Anna’s or donated from the community. After teachers are done sorting the food, they send a district-wide text to parents and the cars show up within minutes for pickup.

We spoke with one of the officers of the teacher’s union and he says as educators, they want to do anything they can to help families who are now suddenly in need because of COVID-19.

“I think it’s important for families to just take a pause and realize that it’s time to just take care of each other, take care of your kids, do what you can, and together, we’ll get through this and we’ll be alright,” said Phil Cleary, NSCSD teacher.

The pop-up food pantries are a “no questions asked” service. On Tuesday, one man was picking up food for his elderly neighbor, showing that the need is everywhere.

