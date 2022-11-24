PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Oswego County man was arrested following a child pornography investigation by New York State Police, according to a press release from NSYP.

Police say 38-year-old Matthew D. McLean of Mexico, NY was arrested on November 18 and charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

Police say McLean allegedly possessed and uploaded pornographic images of children. As of our latest update, McLean was being held at the Oswego County Jail pending court arraignment.

Members of the NYSP Troop D Computer Crimes Unit, Troop D Forensic Investigation Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation participated in the investigation.