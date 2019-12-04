Nuisance Act to close loophole in Do Not Call registry

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A newly signed New York law is pushing back against telemarketers.
Even though the “Do Not Call” law has been on the books for nearly two decades, it may seem like we get calls from telemarketers now more than ever. But the Nuisance Call Act aims to address loopholes when it comes to live telemarketers. They must give those they call the option to be added to the seller’s do-not-call list. The second part of the law is meant to protect consumers’ information.
“If you sign up for to receive information from one business, that business can’t, in turn, sell or give that information to an affiliate, or to another business, so that if you sign up for information, you’re going to get one phone call, not 100,” said Assemblywoman Amy Paulin.
The bill will take effect 90 days after being signed by the governor.
