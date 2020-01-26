Number of school districts under fiscal stress increases, according to Comptroller report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The number of New York school districts under financial stress increased over the past year, according to a report from the State Comptroller’s Office.

Statewide, 33 school districts were designated in fiscal stress for the school year ending in 2019, up from 26 in both 2018 and 2017.

Central New York and the North Country had the largest percentages of districts in a fiscal stress category.

The Norwich School District in Chenango County was the worse off, listed as having significant financial stress. While the Cortland School District was found to have moderate money problems.

Both Cortland and Norwich were also included in the 2018 list, and Norwich was on the list in 2017 as well.

The Marcellus, Marathon and Weedsport School Districts fell under the “Susceptible to Fiscal Street” category.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the goal of the report is to help identify and correct issues in districts across the state before they become too big to solve.

Courtesy: Office of the New York State Comptroller – 2020

This was DiNapoli’s seventh annual release of fiscal stress scores for school districts. The report covers 674 school districts in 57 counties but excludes New York City schools and the “Big Four” City School Districts of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Yonkers.

To read the full report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller or to see what your school district’s fiscal stress level is click here.

