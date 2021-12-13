Nurse starts career at St. Joseph’s Health a day after graduating from its College of Nursing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Evan Stewart is a Graduate Nurse at St. Joseph’s Health and it’s his first day on the job.

“So far so good,” Stewart said of his first day. “It’s been just a lot of housekeeping, you know like this is how we use different systems.”

This orientation is a quick turnaround. The day before, he was one of 89 people graduating from the hospital’s College of Nursing. That’s the largest graduating class they’ve had. This also is the first graduating class to have started and ended their schooling during the pandemic.

“It definitely was an exciting thing and also kind of nerve-racking thing to have done,” Stewart said.

Stewart, who grew up in East Syracuse, initially wanted to be a veterinarian, but eventually decided nursing was the career path best for him. Despite all the challenges the pandemic has presented, being a nurse is a job he’s passionate about. He shares what he’s looking forward to the most.

“Seeing all the different patients and helping all the different patients. I really like getting a bunch of different patients with different diagnoses and different backgrounds and what not,” Stewart added, “And I really like learning about all those different things going on because also it’s a way to provide different, unique care to every patient.”

A majority of the graduating class will be working at St. Joseph’s Health.