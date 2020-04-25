Nurse who was sent to Long Island to help fight COVID-19 returns home

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a warm welcome home Saturday afternoon for one nurse who was sent to Long Island to help with the fight against COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

Jessica Falgitano was one of more than 40 nurses and hospital personnel from Upstate University Hospital who were sent to Stony Brook to help COVID-19 patients.

As Falgitano returned home Saturday afternoon, neighbors lined the street in Cicero to thank our hometown hero for her life-saving work on the front lines.

Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, radiation technicians and many nurses from Upstate University Hospital were sent to Long Island in two different waves over the last couple of weeks.

According to Governor Cuomo, with the COVID-19 curve flattening the hospital system across New York State has been able to stabilize itself.

