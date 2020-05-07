Nurse working in Syracuse COVID unit shares experiences from National Nurses Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the pandemic, those working in hospitals have put everything they have into fighting against COVID-19. The same goes for Sara Bensuall, who has worked at St. Joseph’s Health for more than five years now.

Though many people are showing more appreciation for nurses during the pandemic, it’s a job Bensuall has always been proud to have. One that was made difficult once the disease struck Central New York. On her first day in the COVID unit, Bensuall felt overwhelmed.

“I knew I wasn’t alone. You look across the unit and nurses, doctors, everyone is there with you we’re all wearing the same thing we’re all doing the same thing with the same goal to take care of these patients,” Bensaull said.

For Sara, her job has always involved sitting bedside with patients and holding their hand through sickness. However, this disease is lonelier than others. Some, get to see a couple of family members when the doctors know their days are running short. Others are left to say goodbye over the phone, with their nurses by their side.

“I just try to be a light for them and just let them know that I care about them and whatever I can do to try to make this easier,” Bensaull said.

But there’s also glimmers of hope for those working in a hospital during the pandemic. Since she works in the ICU, Bensuall only sees people when they’re at their worst. However, once they leave that unit, it’s a feeling of pure happiness not only for her but for the entire hospital.

“(I’m) seeing everybody working together in a way that we haven’t necessarily done before. And it’s already changed how we take care of our patients now. I think it’s going to help us, the way we take care of our patients in the future,” Bensaull said.

That care has been recognized by people all over the world, some performing random acts of kindness for the nurses in their communities.

“It makes you feel good that people who care and do appreciate you and trying to show it in the best way they can,” Bensaull said.

So if you see a nurse like Sara today or any day, don’t miss an opportunity to say thank you.

More from NewsChannel 9

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.