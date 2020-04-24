Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Nurses from St. Joe’s spending time in Michigan helping fight COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) –Nurses from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse have been sent in areas across the country to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah MacDowell and Amy Birth have spent nearly two weeks away from their families. St. Joseph’s Hospital sent them to Michigan, where hot spots for the virus are plentiful.

“There is just a big surge here right now. Like where we were in Syracuse a few weeks ago,” Birth said. She and MacDowell have been dealing exclusively with COVID-19 patients.

We are two changed people because of this. This virus and this experience has really hit us hard. And just to know we are making an impact and to know we are those eyes and ears and hands for those families that can’t be there for their loved ones. It is so rewarding.

Sarah MacDowell

As of now they don’t know when they’ll be called back home.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected