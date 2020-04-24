Nurses from St. Joe’s spending time in Michigan helping fight COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) –Nurses from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse have been sent in areas across the country to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah MacDowell and Amy Birth have spent nearly two weeks away from their families. St. Joseph’s Hospital sent them to Michigan, where hot spots for the virus are plentiful.
“There is just a big surge here right now. Like where we were in Syracuse a few weeks ago,” Birth said. She and MacDowell have been dealing exclusively with COVID-19 patients.
As of now they don’t know when they’ll be called back home.
