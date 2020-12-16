Nurses share what’s different in this second wave of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, we introduced you to two nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital fighting the COVID-19 burnout, Jackie Hard and Ruthie Tallents.

On Wednesday, they explain how the entire team is working together to take on the second wave in new ways.

“It feels really very different from the spring in different ways. It’s almost a different, even a different patient population,” said Tallents.

Hard and Tallents switched gears 10 months ago to treat COVID-19 patients and they haven’t stopped.





The resources, we’ve been supporting each other, we’re tired you know. It’s 12-hour shifts and you’re in and out of isolation rooms. It’s a lot of work. Jackie Hard

The marathon began in March. Doctors and nurses nationwide were adapting to a new virus and many hospitals in hot spot cities were running out of PPE and ventilators for patients.

At St. Joseph’s Hospital, things looked a lot different during the first wave of the pandemic.

“In the spring, our numbers were lower but we saw a lot of very critically ill, requiring ICU and ventilation,” said Tallents.

Now, doctors and nurses have a better grasp on treatment, and at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tallents and Hard say it’s not chaotic but there are more patients.

“The numbers that we have now are significantly higher than we even got close to in the spring,” said Tallents. “They are coming in, in their 20s all the way up into their 90s that we’ve been seeing on our [COVID] unit,” said Hard.

Hard and Tallents are treating patients daily without their families sitting by their bedside.

“It’s definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve done in my career,” said Tallents.

Their message is a simple one:

As different as things look now as they did in the spring, I would just really encourage people to be safe, make smart choices, wear their mask, because these hospitals, the hospitals are becoming so full of patients. Ruthie Tallents

“You cannot hide from this no matter what age you are,” said Hard.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 1,586 hospitalizations in Onondaga County alone.