Nursing graduates heading to the frontlines of COVID-19

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the spring college semester comes to an end, nursing graduates from around the country don’t have to look far for a job.

This rings true for the students at Monroe Community College in Brighton, where many are getting ready to head to the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristina Sodeman is one of those outgoing students. “I just feel like there’s a strong need for nurses right now, especially with short-staffed hospitals and the influx of patients – especially if there’s going to be a second wave of COVID-19 coming through,” said Sodeman.

Actually what I wanted to do, to become a nurse and make a difference and save lives.

Kristina Sodeman

There are at least 105 students who will be earning their Associates Degrees in nursing at MCC, some heading to the frontlines once they pass their board exams.

