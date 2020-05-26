BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the spring college semester comes to an end, nursing graduates from around the country don’t have to look far for a job.
This rings true for the students at Monroe Community College in Brighton, where many are getting ready to head to the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristina Sodeman is one of those outgoing students. “I just feel like there’s a strong need for nurses right now, especially with short-staffed hospitals and the influx of patients – especially if there’s going to be a second wave of COVID-19 coming through,” said Sodeman.
There are at least 105 students who will be earning their Associates Degrees in nursing at MCC, some heading to the frontlines once they pass their board exams.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Nursing graduates heading to the frontlines of COVID-19
- New York National Guard readying test supplies for state
- House seeks answers on PPE shortages at the beginning of coronavirus pandemic
- Dr. Thomas speaks with NewsChannel 9 about how CNY is looking going into Phase Two
- Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App