Nursing home might be the cause of Town of Onondaga’s sudden spike of COVID-19

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In four days, the Town of Onondaga’s number of positive COVID-19 cases spiked from 40 to 67.

The Town of Onondaga now ranks third for most cases in any town in Onondaga County and the highest percentage by the town’s population.

At his daily press briefing on Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “The municipalities that have seen spikes are because they have buildings related to seniors in their municipalities.”

New York State’s and Onondaga County’s health departments decline to name facilities with outbreaks.

According to the Town of Onondaga Accessor’s Office, there are four senior care facilities on the tax rolls: Iroquois Nursing Home, Van Duyn Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Peregrine Senior Living and Brookdale Bellevue assisted living.

Of the four, managers of three — Iroquois, Peregrine and Brookdale — have responded to NewsChannel 9 and claim no active cases of COVID-19 in their facilities. That leaves Van Duyn.

Managers at Van Duyn did not respond to NewsChannel 9 with a specific number of cases but posted a letter to residents on its website, which reads: “We have residents who are currently in the hospital and facility that have tested positive for COVID-19.”

New York State’s Department of Health confirms to NewsChannel 9 that 90 residents at Van Duyn have been tested.

Because people who are sick qualify for testing, proactive testing done by the state and county often diagnosis people who don’t show symptoms and didn’t know they were sick.

