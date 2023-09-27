SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The renowned Broadway-level production known for its marionettes and animal puppets, the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, is coming to Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre in November.

Not only can your child see this performance but participate as auditions are being held in partnership with Dance Centre North tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Auditions will be held at Dance Centre North on 101 W. Molloy Rd. in Syracuse and will be hosted by audition director, Anna Trofimova, company soloist, who will also direct the first rehearsals.

Young dancers ages six through 17 years old are invited to audition through NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet’s unique “Dance with Us” program. Following the audition, Trofimova will be conducting an initial rehearsal with the selected dancers.

The ballet features costumes by Arthur Oliver, and hand-painted drops by Scenic Designer Carl Sprague, frequent concept illustrator for filmmaker Wes Anderson. The final spectacle and centerpiece of the last act is a Christmas tree handcrafted by European artisans, that grows to 100 feet.

“The visionary team at Talmi Entertainment brings together 75 world-renowned ballet artists from 16 ballet capitals, transcending geographical boundaries to create a spectacle of unity this holiday season, traveling to 86 cities in North America,” stated Nutcracker.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Nutcracker’s website. Special pricing is available for groups by calling 800-320-1733 or emailing groups@nutcracker.com.