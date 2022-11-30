SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NY-690 northbound ramp at Thruway Exit 39 will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 2, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The DOT says that the ramp will be closed to facilitate bridge deck repairs and is expected to reopen again by 3 p.m., permitting weather.

There will be a signed detour that will take drivers to use I-690 eastbound to Jones Road to access NY-690 northbound.

The DOT asks drivers to be cautious while driving through the work zone and pay attention to signs, flaggers and all traffic control devices.

While driving through work zones, fines are doubles doubled for speeding.

According to DOT, in accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a person’s driver’s license.

To stay up to date with information, call 511, or visit their website here.