SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an agreement with Greenland Property Services, LLC and Green National on Tuesday. The agreement requires them to address all housing code violations within 60 days or face a fine.

The announcement comes after James’ office investigated Green National’s Syracuse area properties and found evidence of unsanitary conditions, criminal activity, and repeated code violations. The agreement means that Green National will pay a $300,000 penalty for these violations, unless all terms of the agreement are met within 60 days. If the agreement is met, $250,000 will be suspended. $50,000 will be paid, “effective immediately,” to the state.

“Today, we’re putting Green National on notice: Immediately address the uninhabitable living conditions in your buildings, or face the full force of my office and the law,” said Attorney General James. “New Yorkers have the right to livable, safe homes, and landlords have an obligation to provide them. My office will continue to hold landlords accountable for shirking their responsibilities at the expense of New York families.”

The terms under the agreement between Attorney General James and Green National require Green National to correct all outstanding code violations with 60 days at their New York properties. At Skyline Apartments, these outstanding violations include health and safety concerns, abiding by Syracuse’s abatement order, maintaining “no loitering” signs, monitoring building activity, securing doors, and employing nonstop front desk security. Other violations include health and safety concerns at James Apartments and 149 code violations at Vincent Apartments.

Last year, in February 2021, Victoria Afet murdered 93-year-old Connie Tuori in her Skyline Apartment. Another woman was shot last month, in January 2022.

Attorney General James noted that being a landlord requires being responsible.

“We will not tolerate landlords profiting from misery.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

Green National owns more than 1,000 apartments in buildings throughout the Syracuse area. The residents of these buildings usually are on a modest or fixed income, are elderly, or people with health challenges. The agreement between Green National and Attorney General James is in response to investigations into the many apartments.

Many area representatives commended Attorney General James’s action. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Thanks to the work of Attorney General James and Mayor Walsh, that accountability is taking place and should serve as a sign to other landlords that these types of conditions will not be tolerated.”

Mayor Ben Walsh also shared his thoughts. “The city of Syracuse is applying pressure from every direction to hold Green National accountable for providing its residents with safe and quality living conditions. When we asked Attorney General James to assist, her office responded with additional authority and resources to help us address all of the company’s properties in Syracuse.”

Mayor Walsh said he visited Skyline Apartments on Tuesday and said the conditions remained the same. Walsh said the City of Syracuse once again declared the unfit.

Attorney General James said she hopes Green National will sell the property to a landlord who can improve the living conditions. Before a sale can happen, Green National has to either correct the open code violations or put in the contract of sale a provision requiring the new owners to fix outstanding code violations. The company has to notify the Office of Attorney General about the sale within 14 days of selling any of its properties. Green National also has to notify the Attorney General if it purchases any additional property within the next five years.