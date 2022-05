SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Not off the hook.” says NY State Attorney General Letitia James, putting more pressure on the owner of the Skyline Apartments in Syracuse.

The owners failed to fully comply with all of the requirements of its agreement with her office.

James’s office is holding onto the quarter of a million dollars that Green National would have gotten back had it fully complied. An independent monitor will also be brought in to oversee the situation.