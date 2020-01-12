NY bans use of toxic chemical in firefighting foam

(AP) New York plans to restrict the use of firefighting foam that contains certain chemicals that have the potential to contaminate groundwater.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the bill last month.

Firefighting foam can contain polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

The bill passed by lawmakers would also ban the use of foam with PFAS to fight fires from different kinds of liquids.