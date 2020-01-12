Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NY bans use of toxic chemical in firefighting foam

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) New York plans to restrict the use of firefighting foam that contains certain chemicals that have the potential to contaminate groundwater.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the bill last month.

Firefighting foam can contain polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.  

The bill passed by lawmakers would also ban the use of foam with PFAS to fight fires from different kinds of liquids. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected