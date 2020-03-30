Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

NY Beef Council hosts virtual “Best Burger” contest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
burger-159532.jpg71504088

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle for the best burger is going social!

The New York State Beef Council is creating “Crave Appeal” asking fans to nominate their favorite burger from their favorite restaurant, starting Wednesday, April 1st.

Fueled by the power of social media, Facebook users across New York State are encouraged to submit their nominations of traditional, multi-layer, or out-of-the-box, beef-centric burgers they’ve enjoyed while dining out.

After a two-week nomination period, the top 10 restaurants will compete for the “People’s Choice Burger”.

The Top 10 will be invited to a cook-off showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse where judges will determine the winner. The showdown is currently slated for May 11 at 2 p.m.

The winner will be announced via Facebook Live on May 16. They receive the distinguished title of “Best NY Burger” and will be featured in New York’s cattleman’s magazine and Ag Media trades.

The contest link goes live at 12:01 p.m. on April 1st. https://www.nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected