NY Beef Council hosts virtual “Best Burger” contest

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle for the best burger is going social!

The New York State Beef Council is creating “Crave Appeal” asking fans to nominate their favorite burger from their favorite restaurant, starting Wednesday, April 1st.

Fueled by the power of social media, Facebook users across New York State are encouraged to submit their nominations of traditional, multi-layer, or out-of-the-box, beef-centric burgers they’ve enjoyed while dining out.

After a two-week nomination period, the top 10 restaurants will compete for the “People’s Choice Burger”.

The Top 10 will be invited to a cook-off showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse where judges will determine the winner. The showdown is currently slated for May 11 at 2 p.m.

The winner will be announced via Facebook Live on May 16. They receive the distinguished title of “Best NY Burger” and will be featured in New York’s cattleman’s magazine and Ag Media trades.

The contest link goes live at 12:01 p.m. on April 1st. https://www.nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest