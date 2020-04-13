NY Courts expand its virtual model to include more cases

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State courts are expanding their temporary “virtual court” model to include more than the original limited category of essential and emergency matters starting Monday.

Following a successful transition to a “virtual court,” the court system will begin to include pending tort, asbestos, commercial, matrimonial, trusts and estates, felony, family, and other cases.

“Starting today, judges will begin remotely scheduling and conducting conferences and hearings to address discovery disputes and other outstanding issues, advancing progress and facilitating resolution in pending civil and criminal cases that fall outside the limited scope of essential and emergency matters. These are preliminary−but significant−steps forward as we strive, in these challenging times, to carry on the vitally important business of the courts,” said Chief Administrative Judge Marks.

These cases make up the bulk of trial court cases.

Court proceedings for pending non-essential matters will be heard virtually, with all interactions taking place by video or telephone, and administrative and court staff assisting judges in the use of Skype and other technology platforms to conduct conferences, access records and perform other essential tasks.

Judges and attorneys will participate remotely, with a very small number of Court Clerks and Court Officers continuing to staff designated courthouse locations to process critical paperwork and provide essential security. “We are immensely grateful to these dedicated court employees who continue to report to work so that our courts can deliver justice at this critical time,” said Chief Judge DiFiore and Chief Administrative Judge Marks.

While calendared proceedings will be open to the public, court security personnel will strictly monitor and may limit access to maintain social distancing in accordance with current public health authorities’ guidelines.

As the court system continues to evaluate and adjust its operational plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Judge Marks added that further steps to increase access to justice in non-essential matters will be announced in the coming weeks.

A ban on new filings is still in effect.