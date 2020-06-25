NY DEC warns New Yorkers to be extra careful when burning wood, brush outdoors

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — With hot temperatures and a lack of rain the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns New Yorkers to be extra careful when burning wood and brush outdoors.

A burn ban ended in may but fire danger still exists, the DEC says outdoor fires can burn quickly and briskly.

The top causes of wildfires are debris burning and campfires.

Fireworks can also cause problems.

Tips from the DEC include:

Do not burn on a windy day

Burn early in the morning when humidity is high and winds are low

Clear all flammable material at least 10 feet from the fire

Have a water source nearby

Don’t burn household trash, which is illegal

If you’re having a campfire keep it away from overhanging branches and steep slopes. Do not leave it unattended and drown the fire with water when you’re done to make sure it’s fully out.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9