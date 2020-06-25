ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — With hot temperatures and a lack of rain the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns New Yorkers to be extra careful when burning wood and brush outdoors.
A burn ban ended in may but fire danger still exists, the DEC says outdoor fires can burn quickly and briskly.
The top causes of wildfires are debris burning and campfires.
Fireworks can also cause problems.
Tips from the DEC include:
- Do not burn on a windy day
- Burn early in the morning when humidity is high and winds are low
- Clear all flammable material at least 10 feet from the fire
- Have a water source nearby
- Don’t burn household trash, which is illegal
- If you’re having a campfire keep it away from overhanging branches and steep slopes. Do not leave it unattended and drown the fire with water when you’re done to make sure it’s fully out.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NY DEC warns New Yorkers to be extra careful when burning wood, brush outdoors
- Family Healthcast: Coronavirus cases spiking across the country
- WATCH: Showers and storms taper leaving us with a quiet night
- Rome man killed in North Country accident
- CNY Flea Market opening on Sunday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App