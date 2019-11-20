Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NY Health Department confirms 2nd vaping-related death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pixabay
License Link

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Department of Health has declared the state’s second death linked to a vaping-associated illness.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the person who died was a man in his 30′s from Manhattan with a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vapor products.

The first death, on Oct. 4, was of a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx. The state said the teen had been hospitalized in early September for a respiratory illness related to vaping.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected