NY lieutenant governor explains Phase Four changes, asks business owners ‘for some understanding’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Wednesday morning touring reopened businesses in the Westcott and Armory Square neighborhoods in Syracuse.

Her whirlwind two hours included visits to Recess Coffee, Beer Belly Deli and Pub and Rise ‘N’ Shine Diner in Westcott and then Mower, Alamo’s Food Market, Pastabilities and the MOST in Armory Square.















Hochul said she wanted to talk with business owners about the struggles they’ve had with the changes they’ve made since reopening.

She wants the public to see it’s safe to go out and encourages them to spend money to keep small businesses open.

The lieutenant governor also explained how Phase Four, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Central New York is “on track” for starting on Friday, will come in sub-phases. Fitness centers and movie theaters won’t open until further approval.

State leaders have blamed the surge of coronavirus cases in other states for remaining extra vigilant in a slow reopening.

Hochul also defended keeping malls, like Destiny USA, closed.

She pointed to the possibility that air conditioning units might spread the virus inside buildings instead of killing it, a notion Cuomo also mentioned in a briefing.

Cuomo says he doesn’t know when malls will reopen.

