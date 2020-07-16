NY Lt. Gov. blasts CDC’s delay to suggest mask-wearing

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is blasting the CDC’s failure to encourage mask-wearing early in the pandemic.

Hochul practices what she preaches, wearing her mask as she got to see the COVID-containing research at Upstate University Hospital.

She had only taken the mask off after she was seated six feet away from everyone else.

When asked about the CDC’s delay in suggesting mask-wearing, Hochul had this to say:

“It was a fatal mistake. They had available to them the same experts SUNY Upstate has. They could have come to us in early January or February. That could have changed the whole trajectory that we are on.”

Dr. Stephen Thomas, the most recognizable of Upstate’s experts, remembers well the hospital’s mask mandate on March 27. This came one week before the CDC started recommending them.

I think it was probably the most important decision we made. As Dr. Dewan mentioned, we have around 11,000 employees and when you look at the number of infections potentially related to in-hospital exposure, you can count them on one hand. Dr. Stephen Thomas — Upstate University Hospital

Hochul also blasted mask-doubters in Florida, Texas and Arizona — and seemingly President Donald Trump.

“It is appalling to me to still see leaders in this country and talk show hosts that for some reason people are listening to more than the doctors,” said Hochul.

Hochul, who is a proud Syracuse University alum, also criticized people in their teens and twenties for not following the rules. This resulted in new coronavirus clusters in Onondaga County.

She said their disregard for human life is jeopardizing their future of going back to college and their lives returning to normal.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.