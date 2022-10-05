ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Queens, New York man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese Pythons into the United States from Canada at the Champlain Port of Entry.

Calvin Bautista, 36 of Richmond Hill, allegedly hid the snakes in his pants as he rode a bus that crossed the border.

The charge filed against Bautista carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. The sentence will be imposed by a judge based on several factors.

Bautista was arraigned in Albany and released pending a trial before Senior United States District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn.