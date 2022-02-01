NY National Guard members training to become EMTs to combat pandemic; provide help where it’s needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As nursing homes and hospitals face a need for staff, members of the New York National Guard, representing all branches of service are training to become EMTs to provide assistance where its needed.

From patient assessment to hemorrhage and bleeding control. Soldiers and airmen from across New York State are learning it all to become certified EMTs.

NY National Guard members are being trained as EMTs in Syracuse. From now until next Wednesday they’re focusing on trauma. I’ll tell you what happens once they’re certified tonight at 5.@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/whL4cIKZfG — Ashley Cafaro (@_AshleyCafaro) February 1, 2022

“New York State Department of Health has funded this program and many others around New York State with grant funds. The goal is to train 600 EMT’s across the state,” says Douglas Sandbrook, director of EMS Education for Upstate.

The joint effort between the New York State Department of Health and National Guard was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Currently, 35 members are being trained right here in Syracuse, with most of them learning it for the first time.

“I was an EMT over 20 years ago with a local fire department, clearly its expired. So its a good refresher for me to get back into it,” says Scott Spier, Master Sergeant United States Air Force.

The four week course includes hands-on emergency medical training and written exams, all taught by EMT’s and paramedics from Upstate EMS Education. The training is being held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse. Soldiers and airmen are now in their second week of EMT training and will focus on trauma until next Wednesday, including how to immobilize joints. They will then prepare for a hands-on exam and then written exam. If they pass both, they’ll become EMT certified.

“They’ll go back to their units. But then throughout the year, especially during this covid pandemic each of the units have been tasked to send soldiers and airmen out to support the state. So they’ll go back to their unit, the good thing is now they’ll have the EMT qualification,” says Will McCrink, 174 Attack Wing Commander.

They expect to be deployed to nursing homes to help with staffing shortages. Wherever the need is, they’ll get sent out throughout the state.

The 4 week course the soldiers and airmen are learning is the same training EMTs learn over a course of six months.