NY Senate approves job protection, sick leave amid pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate passed a measure on Wednesday to guarantee job protection and paid sick leave for people who have to complete a coronavirus isolation or quarantine.

When it comes to fighting the coronavirus, the message from both sides of the aisle was one of unity, and that Republican or Democrat, they’re working together to do everything they can.

While only the senate leadership could be present in the chamber, it passed 50 to 6.

“This is an unprecedented day where we are sitting in a chamber bereft of all of our colleagues because of the very real concern of coronavirus,” NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

“This provides relief at an appropriate time in an appropriate way,” NYS Senate Minorty Leader John Flanagan said.

According to the Senate Majority, companies with 10 or less employees and an income under $1 million will have the employee leave provided by state insurance programs. Businesses with 11 to 99 employees have to pay for at least five of the paid leave days with the rest paid by state insurance programs. Businesses with 100 or more employees will need to cover at least 14 days of paid leave.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s regular paid sick leave bill dealt with later on.

“We’re giving a message, and we believe that’s necessary immediately for the quarantine provision, but as the other part of the bill doesn’t go into effect until 180 days, it’s not necessary to give a message of necessity,” Cuomo’s secretary Melissa DeRosa said.