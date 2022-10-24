NEW YORK (PIX11) – Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through February.

“These emergency supplemental benefits have been vital to our efforts to combat food insecurity by helping struggling New Yorkers to feed themselves and their families,” Hochul said. “No New Yorker should struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table, and the $234 million in additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief and support for our most vulnerable communities.”

Households already near or at the maximum benefit level will get supplemental payments of at least $95 each. SNAP households outside of New York City were expected to see their benefits posted by Oct. 21, officials said. SNAP households in NYC should see their benefits posted between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28.

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of Oct. 1, 2021.