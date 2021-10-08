NY State Department of Transportation looking for plow drivers ahead of winter season

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is looking to hire plow drivers ahead of the winter season, along with several other positions.

Sean Hennessey, assistant commissioner for the NYSDOT said they want people to apply now. “So Syracuse is one of the snowiest cities across the country so we’re gearing up for winter, it’s right around the corner so we’re hiring 50 operators.”

Hennessey says they have a lot of ground to cover.

“In a given season we usually hit about 300 drivers or operators across the region, it’s a big number of folks. There are enough lane miles in this region to take you from here, to Florida and back. ” Sean Hennessey, Assistant Commissioner of the NYSDOT

He added that having the positions filled will help make sure people are safe.

“It’s critical that we have the numbers that we need to get out there and make sure that your moms, your dads, your teachers are able to get to their office and their work and their shops safely,” he said.

They’re hiring all across the state. Click here to apply.