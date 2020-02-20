NY State Police hosting car seat safety check for CNY parents

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are hosting a car seat safety check for Central New York parents.

The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located at Troop D Headquarters on Genesee Street in Oneida.

State police recommend that parents bring their child or children with them if possible. They also suggest having the car seat already installed so they can see if it has been done correctly.

If you would like to participate, you do need to make an appointment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Traffic Services at (315) 366-6035.

