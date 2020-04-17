Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

NY State Police investigating deadly crash in Town of Savannah

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly afternoon crash on Morgan Road in the Town of Savannah.

Police said the driver was killed after his vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

The driver’s name has not been released, as of Thursday night. They are still working on notifying the family.

