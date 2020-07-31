NYC Doctor Talks About Life On The Front Lines During COVID-19

As we have been battling a global pandemic for the last five months the world has faced what was once thought unimaginable. While COVID-19 is still very prevalent and dangerous it may be hard to understand just how serious it is, now that this has become our new normal. Dr. Jeffrey Le who is fighting on the front lines in NYC gives us an update of how things are and how we still need to be cautious.
