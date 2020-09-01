NYC Public Schools to use Pulaski company’s air purifiers

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York City School District has pushed back the start of in-person instruction until Sept. 21 but when they do open a Pulaski company will help with their air quality.

Healthway Family of Brands is working with Delos, a leader in healthy building solutions, to provide 10,000 portable air purification units to New York City classrooms by the time classrooms open.

“Our team is working around the clock to purvey and build and engineer the most effective solutions. We’re not in the air cleaning business, we’re in the solutions business,” says Healthway President Vinny Lobdell.

Delos isn’t making the units but has vetted and validated what these machines can do to ensure New York City Schools are getting units that capture particles as small or smaller than SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“When you can not put this forth like you’re guessing, but really get down to proven results on efficiency at 99.97% down to a micron size as small as what these units can filter that’s encouraging and that leads to confidence,” says Delos Founder and CEO Paul Scialla.

Lobdell telling NewsChannel 9, “We never say we’re the COVID killer. Our company isn’t out there trying to make these claims to sell products, what we do is educate people on the science.”

Science is key but important, Scialla says, is that the units are all standalone and portable.

“Not having to get into the complexities of the air handling units and the HVAC systems is allowing for a good scaling component of this,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Healthway Family of Brands has been around for about 40 years but Lobdell says this year, because of the pandemic, interest in the company’s products has skyrocketed. They are vertically integrated to outfit anything from a home to a large hotel with their units.

“It’s been difficult for so many people and we like to play a small part in our role to get back to work and school,” he says.

Scialla adding, “This is a New York homegrown story. New York innovating and solving its own issues through the school system and Healthway has been an incredible partner in that regard.”

The New York City Department of Education will install the 10,000 air purification units prior to the first day of school.

