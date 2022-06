(WSYR-TV) — Nye Automotive Group, operator of several car dealerships in Oneida and Rome, has been sold, owner William Nye has confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

The dealership has been serving the Central New York area since 1968.

According to Nye Automotive Group’s website, they sell many different car brands, including Ford, Toyota, Jeep, and Volkswagen.

Owner William Nye shares that he is retiring after the sale.