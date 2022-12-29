SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people will be hitting the bars this Saturday to ring in the new year. But this year, they won’t be able to party until the wee hours of the morning on New Year’s Day.

Once the bar lights turn on at 2 am, the New Year’s Eve party is over, because New Year’s is from a Saturday into Sunday. This means no all night permits can be issued, and that impacts places like Wild Will’s Saloon, in Hanover Square.

“Whenever it falls on a Saturday night, the blue laws are still in effect it goes until Sunday, you can’t get it. I take it they don’t want people going right from the bar to Church,” said Will Minney, owner of Wild Will’s Saloon.

Minney has been getting the all night permit for 20 years. But Sunday State Liquor Laws means bars in Onondaga County can’t serve alcohol past two in the morning. Something he runs into every few years.

“Every seven years,” said Minney.

“Last year New Years fell on a Friday. It wasn’t that great because everything was shut downtown, everybody had that Friday off. So now this year, they’re going to have Monday off so this would’ve probably been a better one being on a Saturday night but what are you going to do,” he said.

But Minney doesn’t seem too concerned.

“It will cost a little bit. But New Year’s is just not the same as it used to be anyways,” says Minney.

He says in the past, New Year’s Eve was considered one of the busiest nights for business. Many people waiting in long lines outside, waiting to get in. But Minney doesn’t expect the chaos this year.

Minney added “Saturday nights are pretty good nights for us. I expect it to be a decent night. I don’t expect anything you know crazy night, that hasn’t been like that in years anyways so.”

Wild Will’s Saloon will open at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, closing at 2 a.m. The doors will open back up at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

In Onondaga County, bars, restaurants and taverns can sell alcohol during the week from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. per the State Liquor Authority.