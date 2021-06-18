NYS announces new loyalty program for State Park campers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Friday the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced a new loyalty program for overnight visitors of state campgrounds. 

Campers will be awarded points for every dollar spent on overnight stays and then can redeem those points toward fees on future stays. 

“We know there are many outdoor destinations and lodging options available across New York, and this new Loyalty/Reward program is a way of saying thanks to those visitors who enjoy our state campgrounds and return with their families and friends time and time again,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “If an overnight stay among gorgeous parkland sounds like the perfect getaway, I encourage visitors to enroll in the program and book those vacations to start earning points!” 

Points have no cash value and can only be used for the rewards offered by New York State campgrounds. Earning and redemption rates may be adjusted by New York State-operated campgrounds at any time. Details about the new Loyalty program and steps to enroll are available at newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area