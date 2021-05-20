NYS announces Syracuse Airport and others will host pop-up vaccine clinics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Nearly 54 percent of adults in New York State have completed their COVID vaccine series, but the governor says the vaccination rate is slowing down, and he wants to change that.

The state is looking to keep vaccine momentum going, even holding vaccine clinics in airports before you take off. There are new incentives too. Starting Monday at Syracuse Airport, along with Albany, Rochester, Buffalo and others, you’ll be able to get the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine before you take off.

New York State announced this new program on Thursday, knowing that people are getting ready to take some trips due to relaxed guidance and beautiful weather.

All vaccinations will be a first come first serve walk in style appointment. The state government aims to get the vaccine to people as easily and conveniently as possible.