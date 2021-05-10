NYS bill aiming to allow medical helicopters to store and distribute blood earns bipartisan support

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Lawmakers from Upstate New York are pushing legislation they say will save lives. The bill would permit air ambulance providers to store and distribute blood.

New York is the only state in the nation where medical helicopters aren’t permitted to do so. In rural parts of the state, where there are no hospitals, it can take more than an hour for someone to get the services they need.

“New York State being a somewhat rural area, especially the Capital region and outside the Capital Region, there’s long transports,” said Dr. Luke Duncan, Medical Director of LifeNet of NY.

“..so these patients are going for a long time they have ongoing bleeding, and they’re being resuscitated with salt water, and that’s not optimal,” Dr. Duncan said.

The legislation has bipartisan support and bill sponsors are hoping they can get it passed by the end of session.